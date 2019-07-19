Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Lee Francis. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM Send Flowers Obituary

Timothy Lee Francis







Timothy Lee



Francis' journey began on a military installation in Dugway, Utah,



on July 24, 1953, where his father Charles Seaton



Francis (de



ceased), and



mother Dorothy



Joan Francis (deceased, WW II



bride) and family were stationed. The first five years of his life were lived in Vicenza, Italy,



where his family was stationed.



Tim attended Wakefield High School in Arlington, VA. In 1977, Tim and his best friend from childhood were hitchhiking across the country and they landed in New Mexicoâ€"Tim fell in love with the high desert, and stayed. Tim worked his way through school in landmark Albuquerque restaurants like the High Noon in Old Town, and the Quarters BBQ. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering



(EE) from the University of New Mexico (UNM) in 1984. He met his wife Imelda while they were both attending UNM.



Tim's EE career began at companies such as BDM, and Holmes and Narver (Architectural and Engineering firm) in Albuquerque; he was the Communications Bureau Chief for the state of New Mexico in the mid-90s. His EE background brought many career twists and turns, and ultimately evolved into a career in the field of Information Technologies (IT). In the late 90s, Tim commuted for almost two and half years between Albuquerque and Chicago,



while working for Tenneco, a Chicago-based manufacturing company, which resulted in the move to Lake Zurich, IL, in 1999.



In Chicago, the IT field in the early 2000(s) was experiencing a boom and Tim made a career move to a small, up and coming AE firm in the NW suburbs of Illinois, Network Data Systems (NDS). By 2006-2007, the IT field was in a slump and contributed to Tim's decision to look for a more established company. Tim finished his career as Senior IT Engineer at the Northern Trustâ€"a Chicago bank founded in 1889â€"a career highlight at the Northern



Trust included



the inception and completion of the Global Network



Operations Center (GNOC). Tim retired in 2015.



Tim's journey ended on May 13, 2019, in Lake Zurich, where he has lived for the past twenty yearsâ€"he is survived by his wife of 33 years, Imelda Garcia Francis, a sister Jacqueline Fox, a brother Roger Francis, and his niece Denice Silva (husband Peter, and nephew Evan).



The Garcia family celebrates Tim's life as a beloved member. The Garcia family's patriarch, William Charles Garcia (deceased), and matriarch Viola Ester Baca Garcia (deceased),



considered him a son. Tim was a brother, uncle, and father to a long and growing list of Garcia and Francis family members, and their families who all came to love and respect him for his quiet gentleness.



Immediate Garcia Family members: Maria Geer (husband Rod), Michael (wife Theresa), Cecilia



(deceased), Stephen



(deceased), Catherine Scott (husband Dan), Martin



(deceased), John



(deceased), James (wife



Gloria), Lara, and Mark.



Garcia family member's children and their spouses, and their children: Anna (David, Felix, Willa), and Leah (Razi); Charles, Robert, and Anna Marie (Kenneth, Aiden, Kaitlyn, and Ethan); Joaquin, Miguel



(Jesse), and Javier;



Michaela (James, Elaine), Alaina (Salvator), and



Morena; Meredith (Jose



Luis, Diego, Pablo), Lauren (Brian, Ezrianna), and Matthew; Jennifer (Christian and Ryan), Lisa (Jere-



miah), and Jessica (Ryan, Ellyana); Sofia and Lucas; Kassia; and Brandon.



Celebration of life gathering at the Alumni Chapel on the University of New Mexico campus on July 27, between 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.



Timothy Lee FrancisTimothy LeeFrancis' journey began on a military installation in Dugway, Utah,on July 24, 1953, where his father Charles SeatonFrancis (deceased), andmother DorothyJoan Francis (deceased, WW IIbride) and family were stationed. The first five years of his life were lived in Vicenza, Italy,where his family was stationed.Tim attended Wakefield High School in Arlington, VA. In 1977, Tim and his best friend from childhood were hitchhiking across the country and they landed in New Mexicoâ€"Tim fell in love with the high desert, and stayed. Tim worked his way through school in landmark Albuquerque restaurants like the High Noon in Old Town, and the Quarters BBQ. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering(EE) from the University of New Mexico (UNM) in 1984. He met his wife Imelda while they were both attending UNM.Tim's EE career began at companies such as BDM, and Holmes and Narver (Architectural and Engineering firm) in Albuquerque; he was the Communications Bureau Chief for the state of New Mexico in the mid-90s. His EE background brought many career twists and turns, and ultimately evolved into a career in the field of Information Technologies (IT). In the late 90s, Tim commuted for almost two and half years between Albuquerque and Chicago,while working for Tenneco, a Chicago-based manufacturing company, which resulted in the move to Lake Zurich, IL, in 1999.In Chicago, the IT field in the early 2000(s) was experiencing a boom and Tim made a career move to a small, up and coming AE firm in the NW suburbs of Illinois, Network Data Systems (NDS). By 2006-2007, the IT field was in a slump and contributed to Tim's decision to look for a more established company. Tim finished his career as Senior IT Engineer at the Northern Trustâ€"a Chicago bank founded in 1889â€"a career highlight at the NorthernTrust includedthe inception and completion of the Global NetworkOperations Center (GNOC). Tim retired in 2015.Tim's journey ended on May 13, 2019, in Lake Zurich, where he has lived for the past twenty yearsâ€"he is survived by his wife of 33 years, Imelda Garcia Francis, a sister Jacqueline Fox, a brother Roger Francis, and his niece Denice Silva (husband Peter, and nephew Evan).The Garcia family celebrates Tim's life as a beloved member. The Garcia family's patriarch, William Charles Garcia (deceased), and matriarch Viola Ester Baca Garcia (deceased),considered him a son. Tim was a brother, uncle, and father to a long and growing list of Garcia and Francis family members, and their families who all came to love and respect him for his quiet gentleness.Immediate Garcia Family members: Maria Geer (husband Rod), Michael (wife Theresa), Cecilia(deceased), Stephen(deceased), Catherine Scott (husband Dan), Martin(deceased), John(deceased), James (wifeGloria), Lara, and Mark.Garcia family member's children and their spouses, and their children: Anna (David, Felix, Willa), and Leah (Razi); Charles, Robert, and Anna Marie (Kenneth, Aiden, Kaitlyn, and Ethan); Joaquin, Miguel(Jesse), and Javier;Michaela (James, Elaine), Alaina (Salvator), andMorena; Meredith (JoseLuis, Diego, Pablo), Lauren (Brian, Ezrianna), and Matthew; Jennifer (Christian and Ryan), Lisa (Jere-miah), and Jessica (Ryan, Ellyana); Sofia and Lucas; Kassia; and Brandon.Celebration of life gathering at the Alumni Chapel on the University of New Mexico campus on July 27, between 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 19 to July 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close