Timothy Mark Thomassen

Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services
1100 Coal Ave Se
Albuquerque, NM
87106
(505)-842-8800
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Strong Thorne Mortuary
1100 Coal Ave SE.
Obituary
Timothy Mark Thomassen





Tim Thomassen passed away unexpectedly due to a massive stroke. He is survived by his wife, Sandra, of 50 years, daughter Tamara and son-in-law Daniel, and grandson Nathaniel Wesol of Albuquerque. Also surviving are his four siblings: Faye, Keith, Mary, Patricia, and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be August 17, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Strong Thorne Mortuary, 1100 Coal Ave SE. A reception will follow at the Sheraton Albuquerque Airport Hotel. To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Albuquerque, NM   (505) 842-8800
