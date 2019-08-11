Timothy Mark Thomassen
Tim Thomassen passed away unexpectedly due to a massive stroke. He is survived by his wife, Sandra, of 50 years, daughter Tamara and son-in-law Daniel, and grandson Nathaniel Wesol of Albuquerque. Also surviving are his four siblings: Faye, Keith, Mary, Patricia, and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be August 17, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Strong Thorne Mortuary, 1100 Coal Ave SE. A reception will follow at the Sheraton Albuquerque Airport Hotel. To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019