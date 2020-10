Timothy H. Miller







Timothy H. Miller, age 58, of Belen, NM, passed away in his home on October 25, 2020 following a battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Sara and eight children.



Visitation to be held Thursday, Oct. 29, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., and funeral service Friday Oct. 30, at 10:00 a.m. at Belen Mennonite Church located at 862 Rio Communities Blvd, Belen NM, 87002. Burial in the Belen Mennonite Church Cemetery.





