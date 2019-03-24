|
|
Timothy Montoya
Timothy Montoya passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. â€" 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary to follow, 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Westside. A Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church at 5712 Paradise Blvd. NW with an Interment to follow at Mt. Calvary 1900 Edith Blvd. NE. Please visit our online guest book for Timothy at
www.Frenchfunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019