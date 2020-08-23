Timothy Randall Reeves







A great man



ascended to heaven on August



19, 2020. Timothy Randall Reeves passed in his Taylor Ranch home while enveloped by the embrace of his loving family. Tim was born in De Leon, Texas on August 25, 1943. He is preceded in death by his father, Randall F. Reeves, and survived by his mother, Tomazine M. Reeves, who turned 101 years of age on August 20th. Tim and Linda Tunin Reeves eloped in 1967 and were married for nearly 53 years. Tim's legacy will forever define what it means to be a loving husband, devoted father, and beloved grandfather. His example lives on in his sons in Albuquerque: Ivan Reeves and wife, Gloria Reeves, grandchildren Amara and Liam; Stuart Reeves, and Donovan Reeves. Tim's ten brothers and sisters treasure his memory: T. Zane Reeves, Taron Reeves, Douglas Reeves, Robin Reeves, Melody Reeves, Mark Reeves, Gordon Reeves, Gale McNamara, Mary Ann Reeves, and Trail Reeves, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Tim graduated from Enterprise High School in Redding, California and attended Shasta College and Harding College before graduating from the University of Iowa with a BA degree in Deaf and Hard of Hearing Education. As a tireless champion for generations of children in East San Jose, California, his devoted attention to educating hearing impaired children and supporting their families is immeasurable. Tim subsequently completed an MA in Special Education from Cal State University, Los Angeles and an MPA from Pepperdine University. In 1994, Tim and Linda moved to Albuquerque where she taught elementary students for Rio Rancho School District and Tim "retired" but never took it easy as they renovated rental houses in the UNM area.



Tim Reeves never met a stranger. To meet him was to realize someone in the world cared for you and you could pour your heart out to him. He was a voracious reader and deep thinker who was profoundly religious and cared immensely for the downtrodden. Tim was an active member of Mosaic Church in Albuquerque. The family is especially grateful to the dedicated professionals of the Presbyterian Hospice Service who cared for him and supported his family. Plans for a memorial service will be made at a later date. Tim, you will be forever missed.





