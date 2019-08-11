Timothy Schellenbaum
Tim
Schellenbaum, 60 of New York City passed away at Mary Manning
Walsh Hospice on July 25th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his
father Ralph
Schellenbaum, a
physicist at
Sandia National
Laboratory in
Albuquerque, NM. He is
suvived by his mother
Mary Ellen Sanchez
Schellenbaum Pino, of
Albuquerque, NM, his wife Eileen Doster, sons Eamon and Ambrose and daughter Avelicia, of New York City, a brother Jay Schellen and wife Barbara of Los Angeles, California and a sister Sue Schellenbaum of Dallas, Texas.
He was a musician, composer, sound engineer, and sound designer. He has been described as a quiet ambassador of Americana in its purest sense. While attending The University of New Mexico he bacame known for his experimental work on KUNM radio and recording and promoting punk music. He stayed true to his roots and wrote music that honored his craft and his Hispanic heritage with his
bands Zozobra,
Me Wee Beastie, EIEIO. He helped place his beloved Lower East Side on the world's cultural map. As an avante-guard musician, he worked with Arthur
Russel, Robert
Ashley, Rhys
Chatham, Glenn
Branca, Carol Armitage,
and The Nedd Sublett
Band.
He worked at numerous downtown venues including The Kitchen, The New Federal Theatre, Theatre for The New City, and PS 122, and was the sound engineer for the Brookfield/Wintergarden space at the World Financial Center.
Proudly he served as the resident sound designer at La MaMa Experimental
Theatre Club for 25 years. As a resident artist at La MaMa, Tim generously shared his skills as a composer, sound designer and musician with literally hundreds of artists. His imprint on the downtown theatre scene is immeasurable.
Tim was the recipient of 1998 and 2000 Obie Awards and a 2007 IT Award for collaborative design.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 11, 2019