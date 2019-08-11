Timothy Schellenbaum

Obituary
Timothy Schellenbaum



Tim

Schellenbaum, 60 of New York City passed away at Mary Manning

Walsh Hospice on July 25th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his

father Ralph

Schellenbaum, a

physicist at

Sandia National

Laboratory in

Albuquerque, NM. He is

suvived by his mother

Mary Ellen Sanchez

Schellenbaum Pino, of

Albuquerque, NM, his wife Eileen Doster, sons Eamon and Ambrose and daughter Avelicia, of New York City, a brother Jay Schellen and wife Barbara of Los Angeles, California and a sister Sue Schellenbaum of Dallas, Texas.

He was a musician, composer, sound engineer, and sound designer. He has been described as a quiet ambassador of Americana in its purest sense. While attending The University of New Mexico he bacame known for his experimental work on KUNM radio and recording and promoting punk music. He stayed true to his roots and wrote music that honored his craft and his Hispanic heritage with his

bands Zozobra,

Me Wee Beastie, EIEIO. He helped place his beloved Lower East Side on the world's cultural map. As an avante-guard musician, he worked with Arthur

Russel, Robert

Ashley, Rhys

Chatham, Glenn

Branca, Carol Armitage,

and The Nedd Sublett

Band.

He worked at numerous downtown venues including The Kitchen, The New Federal Theatre, Theatre for The New City, and PS 122, and was the sound engineer for the Brookfield/Wintergarden space at the World Financial Center.

Proudly he served as the resident sound designer at La MaMa Experimental

Theatre Club for 25 years. As a resident artist at La MaMa, Tim generously shared his skills as a composer, sound designer and musician with literally hundreds of artists. His imprint on the downtown theatre scene is immeasurable.

Tim was the recipient of 1998 and 2000 Obie Awards and a 2007 IT Award for collaborative design.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
