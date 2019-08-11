Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Schellenbaum. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Timothy Schellenbaum







Tim



Schellenbaum, 60 of New York City passed away at Mary Manning



Walsh Hospice on July 25th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his



father Ralph



Schellenbaum, a



physicist at



Sandia National



Laboratory in



Albuquerque, NM. He is



suvived by his mother



Mary Ellen Sanchez



Schellenbaum Pino, of



Albuquerque, NM, his wife Eileen Doster, sons Eamon and Ambrose and daughter Avelicia, of New York City, a brother Jay Schellen and wife Barbara of Los Angeles, California and a sister Sue Schellenbaum of Dallas, Texas.



He was a musician, composer, sound engineer, and sound designer. He has been described as a quiet ambassador of Americana in its purest sense. While attending The University of New Mexico he bacame known for his experimental work on KUNM radio and recording and promoting punk music. He stayed true to his roots and wrote music that honored his craft and his Hispanic heritage with his



bands Zozobra,



Me Wee Beastie, EIEIO. He helped place his beloved Lower East Side on the world's cultural map. As an avante-guard musician, he worked with Arthur



Russel, Robert



Ashley, Rhys



Chatham, Glenn



Branca, Carol Armitage,



and The Nedd Sublett



Band.



He worked at numerous downtown venues including The Kitchen, The New Federal Theatre, Theatre for The New City, and PS 122, and was the sound engineer for the Brookfield/Wintergarden space at the World Financial Center.



Proudly he served as the resident sound designer at La MaMa Experimental



Theatre Club for 25 years. As a resident artist at La MaMa, Tim generously shared his skills as a composer, sound designer and musician with literally hundreds of artists. His imprint on the downtown theatre scene is immeasurable.



Tim was the recipient of 1998 and 2000 Obie Awards and a 2007 IT Award for collaborative design.



