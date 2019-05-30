Timothy Van Burciaga

Timmy, 64, a resident of Albuquerque, passed away peacefully on May 23,2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Lorenzo Burciaga and Maxine Burciaga. He is survived by his loving wife Katie; brothers Ernesto (Cecy) and Stephen (Judy); sisters Cathy, Laurel and Susan (Rick). He also leaves behind his mother-in-law Barbara Wyant; many nieces and nephews; brothers and sisters in laws; and friends who were like family. Timmy was a fabulous photographer, loved to fish, hike and golf but mostly to make people laugh. Rosary will be recited on Friday May 31, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 5311 Phoenix Ave. NE. Internment will be at a later date. If you wish, donations may be made to Animal Humane New Mexico in his name.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2019
