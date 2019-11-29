Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tina Cohn. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Tomasita Elementary School (cafeteria) 701 Tomasita St. NE View Map Rosary 8:30 AM St. Bernadette's Catholic Church 11509 Indian School Rd NE View Map Funeral Mass 9:00 AM St. Bernadette's Catholic Church 11509 Indian School Rd NE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tina Cohn (Maria Florentina Lovato) was born on May 26, 1921, in Lonetree, Colorado to Militon and Ofrocinia Lovato. Our dear mother passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at her home in Albuquerque, at the age of 98. She was raised in Mosquero, NM and after high school she came to Albuquerque to attend secretarial school, she was also a Harvey Girl and later worked at the Albuquerque airport. She loved watching and attending the UNM Lobo basketball games. Mother was an avid bowler and competed in local and national bowling tournaments winning many pins and trophies. She had a lively personality and was always making people laugh. She was also a caregiver into her eighties. She is survived by her sister Rose Anderson and brother David Lovato. She also, had five daughters, Christine (Ruben) Sorrells, Elaine (Michael) Smiel, Lorraine "Raina" Cohn, Edwina Garcia, and Lorraine (Glenn) Wiloughby. She was lovingly known to her 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren as grandma "Tish". We would like to thank Ms. Isabel Serrano who helped as a caregiver, and all the people at Heartland Hospice and especially Dr. Suzanne Pinion, and her nurse, Wilma Choice. A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, November 30th at Tomasita Elementary School (cafeteria), 701 Tomasita St. NE, from 12:00 to 2:00 pm. On December 4th there will be a rosary 8:30 am and mass 9:00 am to be held at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, 11509 Indian School Rd NE, a reception will follow at the Parrish Hall. Burial will be held at a later date at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.



