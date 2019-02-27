Tina Gail O'Neal Farber
On Friday, February 22, 2019, Tina Gail O'Neal Farber, went peacefully to be with her Lord Jesus Christ.
Visitation Sunday, March 3, at 1:00-2:00 p.m., at Regency Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m. after visitation,
Regency in Malvern, Arkansas.
A video link will be available to allow out-of-town friends and family to view the Celebration of Life beginning at 2:00 p.m. CST.
(see obit at www.regencyfuneralhome.com for link)
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 27, 2019