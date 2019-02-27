Tina Gail O'Neal Farber

  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - Staff of Regency Funeral Home
  • "Tina was such a wonderful, kind person. I treasure my Jr...."
    - Jennifer Nix Mooney

On Friday, February 22, 2019, Tina Gail O'Neal Farber, went peacefully to be with her Lord Jesus Christ.

Visitation Sunday, March 3, at 1:00-2:00 p.m., at Regency Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m. after visitation,

Regency in Malvern, Arkansas.

A video link will be available to allow out-of-town friends and family to view the Celebration of Life beginning at 2:00 p.m. CST.

(see obit at www.regencyfuneralhome.com for link)

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
