Tina Garcia
1944 - 2020
Tina Garcia, 76, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Tina was born on March 20, 1944 in Tajique, New Mexico to Santiago Maldonado and Julianita Lesperance. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Jorge Garcia Valles, sons: George Garcia (Julia), Jose L. Garcia, Jorge Garcia Espinoza, daughter Gloria Romero, brothers: Ramon Maldonado, Frank Maldonado, Joe Maldonado, sisters: Nila Lopez, Rose Torres, Odeila Chavez, and Esther Lovato. Tina's Life Celebration will begin with a Velorio on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 5:00 pm at the family home. Please contact the family for the address. Pallbearers will be Luis A. Garcia, Angel E. Garcia, Jose L. Garcia, Stephen Romero, Jorge Garcia Espinoza, Manuel Mirabel, and Juan Garcia. Please visit Tina's online guestbook at

www.SalazarFunerals.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
at the family home
Funeral services provided by
Salazar Mortuary
400 Third Street Southwest
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 242-1133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
