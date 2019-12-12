Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Toby Perez. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary 9420 Fourth St. NW Albuquerque , NM 87114 (505)-898-3160 Visitation 6:30 PM - 7:00 PM Our Lady of Sorrows Church 301 Camino del Pueblo Bernalillo , NM View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Our Lady of Sorrows Church 301 Camino del Pueblo, Bernalillo , NM View Map Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM Our Lady of Sorrows Church 301 Camino del Pueblo Bernalillo , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Toby Perez, age 92, a resident of Bernalillo, NM passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family. Toby was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many.



Toby was a very generous person who was full of life and loved to fish, hunt, dance, spend time with his family and travel. He explored many new places that he could later share with his family. He was a World War II Veteran whom very proudly served his country. Toby was an active member of the Post#4243 well into his late 80's where he participated in the annual Poppy sales each Memorial Day and ensured every service member had a flag placed on their final resting place to honor them on that special day.



Toby was a very hard worker and began working at a very young age and finally retired from Plains Electric in 1986. He was a master of many trades and a talented craftsmen. He was an avid welder and many of the items he created can be found around many of the homes and business in Bernalillo including Our Lady of Sorrows Church. He had a great way of sharing his talents and taught all who were willing to learn.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Moises and Lucianita Perez; his son, Manuel "Toby" Leyba; his grandson, Raul Aragon; great-grandson, Cristian Perez; and his beloved and beautiful wife of 59 years, Antonia "Tonie" Perez.



Toby is survived by his five children, Lucy Aragon and husband Bernardo, Max Perez, Katie Borrego and husband Jim, Viola Vines and husband Dudley, and Robert Perez; 18 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving his only sister, Annie Lucero; sisters-in-law, Dessie Pena of Hurley, NM, Yolanda Schmelzla and husband Roger of Silver City, NM; brother-in-law, Fred Pena of Hurley, NM; nieces, nephews, close friends; and last but not least his beloved four legged companion Bonita.



Visitation will be Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 301 Camino del Pueblo, Bernalillo, NM 87004, where a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 1:00 p.m. also at the Church. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Sorrows Cemetery. Casket Bearers will be Alex Aragon, Leonard Dominguez, Nolberto Hernandez, Max Perez, Jr., Justin Rivera, and Fred Trujillo. Honorary Bearers will be Carlos Aragon, Raul Aragon, Manuel Borrego, Anthony Dominguez, and Aaron Trujillo.



