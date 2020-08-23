Tom Arthur Anaya
10/17/1941-
08/15/2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Tom (Tommy) Arthur Anaya announces his passing after a brief battle with cancer, on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Tom was born on October 17, 1941, in Albuquerque, NM. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Carmen Anaya, his brother Arthur Anaya, Jr. and nephew Steven Anaya. Tom will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 54 years, Barbara (Luna) Anaya and his children; Darlene (Lovato) Veloso; Matthew Anaya and his fiance, Suzie Knox. Tom will also be fondly remembered by his sisters, Priscilla Mathews and her husband Doug Mathews, Roni Montoya and her husband Mike Montoya; Sandra Anaya and her partner, Lu Ann Martinez; his brother, Gilbert Anaya and his wife Beverly Anaya, and brother Larry Anaya. Tom also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Tom graduated from Albuquerque High School in 1960 and served in the Army National Guard for six years. Tom retired from the grocery business where he worked at Piggly Wiggly, Smith's and Domacio's Grocery.
Tom was a loyal friend and family member. He had incredible wit and a great sense of humor. Those who knew him, recognized his sharp mind and incredible memory. His stories would keep you entertained for hours. Tom enjoyed cruises and traveling. He also had a love of music. Tom and Barbara went to MANY live musical concerts throughout the years. Back in the day, you might run into them in Las Vegas attending an Elvis concert where you would find Tom negotiating with the MaÃ®tre D at the Las Vegas Hilton for the best seat in the house. Tom's favorite song was "My Way", by Frank Sinatra and always said to play at his passing. "Tom, you did it your way!"
We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of love and support from all of our family and friends and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We especially thank Roni and Mike Montoya, Dorothy Sanchez, and Suzie Knox for all of their support and assistance.
We have created a memorial page for Tom Arthur Anaya. We encourage you to browse the gallery, post pictures, tell stories, light a candle, lay a flower or listen to "My Way" by Sinatra or Elvis. The website is ForeverMissed.com
, type Anaya in the search, or the URL is listed below: www.forevermissed.com/tom-arthur-anaya
. Also, visit the online guestbook at www.riversidefuneralhome.com
Due to COVID-19, services have been delayed. We will continue to monitor the situation and let you know as soon as possible about future plans to celebrate Tom's life. The announcement will be posted on Tom Arthur Anaya's memorial page on www.ForeverMissed.com
.
Tom A. Anaya; beloved husband, dad, brother, family member, and friend.We've shared so many adventures and memories together. Rest in Peace Tommy. You will forever live in our hearts. The world will never be the same without you.
"You did it your way!"
Love always, Barbara,
Darlene, Matthew, & Suzie