Tom Finley Thornhill III (1959 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tom Finley Thornhill III.
Service Information
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
FRENCH Lomas
Obituary
Send Flowers

Tom Finley Thornhill III



Tom Finley Thornhill III, 60, of Albuquerque, NM, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, surround by family and friends. He was born in Minneapolis, MN on Sunday, March 22, 1959, to Tom F. Thornhill II and Beverly J. Thornhill. He was a long-time employee of Raytheon Ktech and Sandia National Laboratory and retired in February 2019. He was proceeded in death by his mother, Beverly. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Charlotte J. Thornhill; his daughter, Jessica A. Jones; son, Tom F. Thornhill IV; son-in-law, Trevor Jones; father, Tom; step-mother, Grace Thornhill; sisters, Dana Scott (Rick) and Susan Starnes (Ron); brother, Wade Thornhill (Lisa); many nieces and nephews, and his favorite granddaughter, Adelaide P. Jones.

Services will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Please visit our online guestbook for Tom at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.