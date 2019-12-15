Tom Finley Thornhill III
Tom Finley Thornhill III, 60, of Albuquerque, NM, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, surround by family and friends. He was born in Minneapolis, MN on Sunday, March 22, 1959, to Tom F. Thornhill II and Beverly J. Thornhill. He was a long-time employee of Raytheon Ktech and Sandia National Laboratory and retired in February 2019. He was proceeded in death by his mother, Beverly. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Charlotte J. Thornhill; his daughter, Jessica A. Jones; son, Tom F. Thornhill IV; son-in-law, Trevor Jones; father, Tom; step-mother, Grace Thornhill; sisters, Dana Scott (Rick) and Susan Starnes (Ron); brother, Wade Thornhill (Lisa); many nieces and nephews, and his favorite granddaughter, Adelaide P. Jones.
Services will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Please visit our online guestbook for Tom at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 15, 2019