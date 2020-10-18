1/1
Tomas Apodaca
Tomas Antonio Apodaca



Tomas Antonio Apodaca Sr. passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the age of 73. Beloved husband, of 52 years, of Jeanette Jean Apodaca.

Loving father of Cynthia Ann Flores (Hector Sr.), Yvette Marie Munstereifel (Rudolph III), Tomas Antonio Apodaca Jr, (Joni). Grandfather of Adelina Apodaca Lepine (Joshua), Elizabeth Flores (Gloria Ruiz), Marquessa Apodaca, Alexxis Apodaca, and Hector Flores Jr,. Great Grandfather to Leila Tique and Levi Lepine. Brother in law to Rusty Jean and Robert Jean. He served in the U.S. Army for 20 years. He was a former employee of Wilson Art for 26 years.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice in his memory. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the graveside memorial at the VA Cemetery in Killeen, Tx.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
