Tomas A. Montano







Mas it has been a year since you left us. Your absence has been heart felt. We look back and miss your smile, your laugh and your sense of humor. You left us with words to remember, "Please pay kindness forward in your words, actions and thoughts." Everytime we do this Mas, we keep your spirit and memory alive. Say hello to Papa, Tio Karl and the rest of the Family up there.



We all miss and love you down here.





