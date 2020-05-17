Tomas O. Martinez







Tomas O. Martinez, age 81, died peacefully at his Rio Rancho, NM Home on May 1, 2020 of natural causes. Tomas was born in Parkview, NM on August 15, 1938 to Atilano S. and Mary (Valdez) Martinez.



Tomas Martinez is survived by his beloved wife of 30 Years, Patricia Roybal Martinez, his two sons, Cristobal T. (Cisco) Martinez and his wife Bobbi of Rio Rancho NM, James Paul Martinez and his wife Elouise of Albuquerque, NM. Grandchildren, Clint T. Martinez of Albuquerque NM; Lindsey R (Martinez) Mahaffy and her husband Alex of Seattle, WA ; Jennifer Martinez of Albuquerque, NM ; great-grandchildren, Jace Dylan Martinez of North Fond Dulac, WI., and Nasario K Camacho of Albuquerque, NM.



Tomas was raised by his grandparents, on both sides, uncles and aunts in Parkview, La Puente, Tierra Amarilla, and Las Nutrias, NM. Tomas moved to Denver, CO when his mother remarried in 1948. Tomas went to junior high and one year of high school in Denver Co. Tomas returned to New Mexico where he graduated from Tierra Amarilla High School in 1957 and joined the Army.



Tomas was a proud member of the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. ARMY from 1957 to 1960. Tomas completed basic training in Fort Bragg, NC and jump school training at Fort Smith, AR.



After his discharge from the service, Tomas went to school at the University of New Mexico and graduated with a degree in journalism. Tomas went to work at the Albuquerque Journal where he became the first Bilingual reporter in 1974.



Tomas left the Albuquerque Journal in 1983 and went to work for the State of New Mexico. He Retired in 2002 from the State Forestry Department.



Tomas will be missed by his Family and Friends for his fun-loving personality and the many pranks he liked to play and jokes he liked to tell.



As per his wishes, there will be no funeral services. He will be cremated and buried at the Santa Fe



National Cemetery.





