Tomas Padilla
Tomas L. Padilla



Tomas Leonard Padilla passed away on October 13, 2020, peacefully in his home. He is preceded in death by his parents Alfonso and Tina Padilla, his sister Hazel, and brothers Dale and Doug. He is survived by his wife Rita; children Janeya (Robert), Audrey (Ian), John Paul , Mark , Matthew , Dana (Chris), and Debi; grandchildren Brianna, Jasmine, Molly, R.J, Jude, Sean, and Azure, great-grandchildren Ezekiel and Reign, sister Carol, and brothers Paul and David. On Friday, October 23rd at 0930 AM, services will be held at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church at 5712 Paradise NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114. Social distancing and masks are required. There will also be a virtual link on the church website at stjudenm.org.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Funeral service
09:30 AM
St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
