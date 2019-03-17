Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Tommy G. Crider

Tommy G. Crider Obituary
Tommy G. Crider, 88, a resident of Estancia passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was a retired, ordained minister of The Assemblies of God fellowship. Friends may visit Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 4:00 p.m. â€" 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Services will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Copper Pointe Church, 10500 Copper Ave, Albuquerque, NM 87123. Interment will follow at Mountainair Cemetery. Please view full obituary for Tommy at

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
