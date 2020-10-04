Tommy Hayes

Tommy Michael Hayes
Tommy Michael Hayes, aka "Mike or Mitch", 72, passed away peacefully at home on September 30, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with ALS. Mike was proceeded in death by his parents; stepfather; and a brother. The loss of his son, Kevin Lynn Hayes age 24, was an unexpected tragedy in Mitch's life.
Mitch is survived by Martha, his wife of 42 years; his son, Shawn, who is in the home of a Family Care Provider, Michele Hill; brother, Lee Hayes his wife Patricia; cousins; nephews; and friends of many years.
The Hayes Family moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1958 from Wichita, Kansas. Mike attended school at Montezuma ES, Jefferson MS, Highland HS for three years until moving to Falfurrias, Texas. He graduated from Falfurrias HS 1967. Mike enlisted in the US Navy in 1969. He served in Vietnam aboard the USS Bexar and USS Valley Forge. In the early 70's, he became an employee of Santa Fe Railroad Vegetation Control and in 1990 Mitch began working for HABCO Vegetation Contractor for the next four years. Before Mitch's long-term illness, he was involved with Odd-fellows, Masonic Lodge; York Rite; Elks and the Shrine. He was awarded a life-time membership to the Loco Patrol Unit. Mitch had many interests especially people. He had a heart of gold and would always lend a helping hand to others. But, motorcycles, cars and trucks were a large part of his life and after retiring he spent many happy hours in his workshop.
Mitch's Family would like to thank all of those who have helped him throughout the years. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: MDA in New Mexico (Muscular Dystrophy Assoc
), 4300 San Mateo NE, Suite B-270, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110.
A Graveside Service will be Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Please visit our online guestbook for Mr. Hayes at www.FrenchFunerals.com