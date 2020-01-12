Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommy Torres. View Sign Service Information Garcia Mortuary 717 Stover Ave. SW Albuquerque , NM 87102 (505)-243-5222 Visitation 6:00 PM - 6:30 PM Garcia Mortuary 717 Stover Ave. SW Albuquerque , NM 87102 View Map Rosary 6:30 PM Garcia Mortuary 717 Stover Ave. SW Albuquerque , NM 87102 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Immaculate Conception Church 619 Copper Ave NW View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tommy Torres







Tommy Torres: We, Tommy's family, have lost a most amazing man. He was the most wonderful grandfather in the world, a devoted husband, a loving father and great brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Tommy died peacefully surrounded by his family.



Tommy is preceded in death by his parents: Vicente and Ana Maria Torres; brothers: Lucas, Felix and Leopoldo Torres; sisters: Kate Baca, Rita Montoya, Virginia Peralta and Maria Torres.Tommy is survived by his wife of sixty years, Alvie Torres; sons: Thomas James Torres (Deanna),Timothy Torres (Shawnie); daughters: Sally Pena (Paul), Tonette Jodi Martinez (Charlie) and Tammy Torres-Cox; grandchildren: Donie Torres, Brittani, Ciera and Sivana Torres, Joshua, Cambria and Jerick Pena, Briana, Nicholas, Dominic and Joseph Martinez and Zane Cox; great-grandchildren: Mason, Kaylee and Emmalina; brothers, Joe Torres (Rosalie), Vincent Torres (Agnes) and Eddie Torres (Carol); sister: Elaine Valdez (Phil); sister-in-law: Stella Lujan



and Michelle Lucero (Paul) and many nieces, nephews and friends - especially his best friend Procopio



Sandoval.Tommy was a great person. He had a sharp sarcastic wit which he thought was hilarious. He sang and played the accordion beautifully.



A Visitation will take place on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 6:00-6:30PM with a Vigil and Rosary to be recited at 6:30PM at Garcia Mortaury~Chapel of Angels, on the corner of 8th and Iron. A Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:00AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 619 Copper Ave NW. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Pallbearers, Joshua Pena, Jerick Pena, Nicholas Martinez, Lucas Lujan, Christopher Lucero and Adam Lucero. Honorary Pallbearers, Zane Cox, Dominic Martinez and Joseph Martinez. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Casa Angelica. To view information or leave a condolence please visit



