Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommy W. Kirkpatrick. View Sign

Tommy W. Kirkpatrick















Tommy went to Heaven on January 18 due to Parkinson's Disease. He loved God first and family second and was loved by everyone who knew him. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. He will be missed by his wife of 50 years, Twila; children, Amy, Derita, Jennifer, and Todd; 9 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and sisters, Carol and Jerry. A memorial will be held at Riverside Funeral Home on February 15, 1-3 p.m.



Tommy W. KirkpatrickTommy went to Heaven on January 18 due to Parkinson's Disease. He loved God first and family second and was loved by everyone who knew him. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. He will be missed by his wife of 50 years, Twila; children, Amy, Derita, Jennifer, and Todd; 9 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and sisters, Carol and Jerry. A memorial will be held at Riverside Funeral Home on February 15, 1-3 p.m. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close