Tommy W. Kirkpatrick
Tommy went to Heaven on January 18 due to Parkinson's Disease. He loved God first and family second and was loved by everyone who knew him. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. He will be missed by his wife of 50 years, Twila; children, Amy, Derita, Jennifer, and Todd; 9 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and sisters, Carol and Jerry. A memorial will be held at Riverside Funeral Home on February 15, 1-3 p.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 10, 2019