Toni (Ann) Baca







Toni (Ann) Baca passed away at the age of 98. As an educator for 25 years in Albuquerque, Toni enriched the lives of countless students at Lowell, Kirkland, Carlos Rey, and Sierra Vista Schools. With creativity, passion, empathy and kindness, she influenced generations of students. Not only did she share the joy of reading with her students, but she also created a joyful classroom environment where self-esteem was nurtured.



Toni was a bold influence on not only her students but on her extended family. She was generous with her ideas, her creativity and her positive spirit. She loved politics, reading, gardening and continual learning. She was a woman ahead of her time and taught many of us that being an independent woman was not only acceptable but should be celebrated. She will be remembered with joy and her influence will be everlasting.



