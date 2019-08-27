Toni Kathleen Thomas

Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services
717 Stover Ave Sw
Albuquerque, NM
87102
(505)-243-5222
Obituary
Toni Kathleen Thomas



Age 69, passed

away Tuesday,

August 20, 2019. She loved to tend to her children at home and also loved to cook for everyone as well as caring for others. She loved to work outdoors in the yard. She was a waitress for 30 years as giving was her passion. She had the biggest heart and took care of her family in every way she could. She made anything out of nothing just to give. She had to have her coffee everyday to get started and Dr.

Pepper to keep going.

She was preceded in death by her father, Anthony Crowder, Jr; sisters, Anna Argo and Deborah

Kubler.

Toni is survived by daughters, Kristy Thomas, Wendy Thomas; mother, Beverly Crowder; three

grandchildren,

Augustus

Saavedra, Bailey Hidalgo and Morgan Hidalgo; one great grandchild, Kai Saavedra; sisters Celeste King and husband, Rebel, Laura Ray

and husband,

Gene.

A Reception will be held at the

Family Home on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 am. please call Kristy for directions 505-304-5254. To view information or leave a condolence please visit

www.garciamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 27, 2019
