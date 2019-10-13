Tony Garcia
Tony Garcia, 65, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. Tony's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Holy Rosary Catholic Church located at 5415 Fortuna Rd NW, 87105. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm. Final Viewing will take place on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 8:30 am at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Mass will begin at 9:00 am. Please visit Tony's online guestbook at
www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 13, 2019