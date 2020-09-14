Tony MadridTony Madrid, age 84, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at home surrounded by his family, after a valiant battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born on September 18, 1935, in Puerto de Luna, NM, to Nicholas Madrid and Placida Madrid. In 1954, he graduated from Albuquerque High School, joined the U.S. Air Force and married Stella (Sedillo) Madrid. They started a family and had nine children. Tony had a successful career in the Air Force where he worked as an aircraft maintenance superintendent. He retired with a rank of Master Sergeant from the military after serving for over 22 years in 1977 and moved back to his hometown, Albuquerque, NM. He started his own bail bonding company. He became very involved in a national bail bonding association, and served as President of the Professional Bail Agents of the US. He retired from bail bonding in 2018, after 40 years in the industry.Tony is survived by his wife, Stella Madrid; nine children, Deborah Davis, Dee Aragon (husband, Jerry), Denise Boyea (husband, Dennis), Julie Sanchez (husband, Robert), Gerald Madrid (wife, Robynn), John Madrid, Patricia Madrid, Jennifer Pacheco (husband, Richard), and Eddie Madrid (wife, Monique); 24 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and two great-great- grandchildren; as well as his brothers, Gene and Eddie Madrid; and sister, Josie Erdman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nick and Pat Madrid; his grandsons, Eric and Stephen Popiel; and son-in-law, Richard "Dave" Davis.A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 4:00 p.m., FRENCH â€" Wyoming, followed by a Rosary at 6:00 p.m.The Funeral Mass to celebrate Tony's life will be on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., The Shrine of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 11509 Indian School Rd NE in Albuquerque, followed by a private burial at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Tony at