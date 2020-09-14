1/1
Tony Madrid
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tony Madrid



Tony Madrid, age 84, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at home surrounded by his family, after a valiant battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born on September 18, 1935, in Puerto de Luna, NM, to Nicholas Madrid and Placida Madrid. In 1954, he graduated from Albuquerque High School, joined the U.S. Air Force and married Stella (Sedillo) Madrid. They started a family and had nine children. Tony had a successful career in the Air Force where he worked as an aircraft maintenance superintendent. He retired with a rank of Master Sergeant from the military after serving for over 22 years in 1977 and moved back to his hometown, Albuquerque, NM. He started his own bail bonding company. He became very involved in a national bail bonding association, and served as President of the Professional Bail Agents of the US. He retired from bail bonding in 2018, after 40 years in the industry.

Tony is survived by his wife, Stella Madrid; nine children, Deborah Davis, Dee Aragon (husband, Jerry), Denise Boyea (husband, Dennis), Julie Sanchez (husband, Robert), Gerald Madrid (wife, Robynn), John Madrid, Patricia Madrid, Jennifer Pacheco (husband, Richard), and Eddie Madrid (wife, Monique); 24 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and two great-great- grandchildren; as well as his brothers, Gene and Eddie Madrid; and sister, Josie Erdman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nick and Pat Madrid; his grandsons, Eric and Stephen Popiel; and son-in-law, Richard "Dave" Davis.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 4:00 p.m., FRENCH â€" Wyoming, followed by a Rosary at 6:00 p.m.

The Funeral Mass to celebrate Tony's life will be on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., The Shrine of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 11509 Indian School Rd NE in Albuquerque, followed by a private burial at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Tony at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
04:00 PM
French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Rosary
06:00 PM
French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
The Shrine of St. Bernadette Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved