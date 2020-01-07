Tony Sedillo

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tony Sedillo.
Service Information
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM
87121
(505)-243-7861
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
1860 Griegos Rd NW
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
1860 Griegos Rd NW
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
1860 Griegos Rd NW
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
1860 Griegos Rd NW
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Tony Sedillo



Tony Sedillo, age 76, lifelong resident of Albuquerque, passed away Wednesday, January 01, 2020. Mr. Sedillo is survived by his beloved wife, Rosemary Sedillo; children, David Sedillo and wife, Carol, Diego Sedillo, Miguel Sedillo and wife, Monica, Anna Marie Sedillo Perea and husband, Michael; grandchildren, Reina Machek, Daryl Sedillo and wife, Laura, Sebastian Sedillo, Nico Sedillo, Sergio Sedillo, Britany Blea and husband, Robert Worely, Isabella Sedillo, Joshua Sedillo, Carlos Perea-Lucero, Gabriel Perea, Mackenzie; great-grandchildren, Lily Worely, Azazel Machek and Liam Worely; sister, Rachel Barajas and; sister-in-law, Maria Dolores Sedillo. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gilbert Sedillo; son, Jerry M. Sedillo and brother-in-law, Phillip Barajas.

A visitation will be Thursday, January 09, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1860 Griegos Rd NW, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. A final visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1860 Griegos Rd NW, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be David Sedillo, Miguel Sedillo, Michael Perea, Benito Aragon, Phillip Jude Barajas and Sonny Ortiz.

Arrangements made by:

Gabaldon Mortuary

505-243-7861

Please visit

www.gabaldonmortuary.net to sign the guest book.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.