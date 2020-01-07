Tony Sedillo
Tony Sedillo, age 76, lifelong resident of Albuquerque, passed away Wednesday, January 01, 2020. Mr. Sedillo is survived by his beloved wife, Rosemary Sedillo; children, David Sedillo and wife, Carol, Diego Sedillo, Miguel Sedillo and wife, Monica, Anna Marie Sedillo Perea and husband, Michael; grandchildren, Reina Machek, Daryl Sedillo and wife, Laura, Sebastian Sedillo, Nico Sedillo, Sergio Sedillo, Britany Blea and husband, Robert Worely, Isabella Sedillo, Joshua Sedillo, Carlos Perea-Lucero, Gabriel Perea, Mackenzie; great-grandchildren, Lily Worely, Azazel Machek and Liam Worely; sister, Rachel Barajas and; sister-in-law, Maria Dolores Sedillo. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gilbert Sedillo; son, Jerry M. Sedillo and brother-in-law, Phillip Barajas.
A visitation will be Thursday, January 09, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1860 Griegos Rd NW, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. A final visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1860 Griegos Rd NW, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Sedillo, Miguel Sedillo, Michael Perea, Benito Aragon, Phillip Jude Barajas and Sonny Ortiz.
