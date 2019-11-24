Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Tony V. Jaramillo

Tony V. Jaramillo, 90, beloved husband and father, was called to his eternal resting place on Sunday, November 17, 2019. He entered this world on Thursday, October 31, 1929, in Torreon, NM, raised by Juan and Savalita Jaramillo. Tony graduated from Estancia High School. He used to be a projectionist at the Pinto Theater in Mountainair, NM. He served in the US Army from 1950 to 1952, in the carpentry unit in Greenland. He married Dora Wollbrueck in 1956. Tony retired from the Albuquerque Fire Department after 29 years. He enjoyed perusing through thrift stores, going to the casinos, having coffee with his buddies at Loyolas and McDonalds. Tony is survived by his daughter, Patricia Osuna; and son, Michael Jaramillo; sisters, Molly Suplicki, Jenny Vigil, Gloria Vigil; and brother, George Vigil; as well as many nieces; and nephews. He was preceded in death by wife, Dora; son, Alan Jaramillo; grandson, Benjamin Osuna; and son-in-law, Phillip Osuna. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at, FRENCH-University. Interment will follow at 12:45 p.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit the online guestbook for Tony at

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 24, 2019
