Tony Valencia Jr.
Tony Valencia
Jr., beloved
husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother,
friend, teacher,
and coach passed away peacefully on September
21st, 2019 in
Socorro, NM at
the age of 74.
Tony is preceded in death by his parents Tony and Sinforosa Valencia Sr.
Tony is survived by his wife, Lorraine "Cookie" Valencia, his three children Melissa Adams (Robert Adams), Tony "Moe" Valencia III, and Eric Valencia (Cathleen); nine grandchildren, three great-
grandchildren, and his three
sisters Isabel
Savedra, Frances Cases (Paul), and MaryAnn Valencia as well as
many nephews,
nieces, and
friends.
Tony will be laid to rest on Tuesday,
October 1st, 2019 at 8:30
a.m. Services will be at San Miguel Catholic Church,
403 El Camino Real,
Socorro, NM 87801.
For more information,
please visit
https://www.danielsfuneral.com/
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 29, 2019