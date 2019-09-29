Tony Valencia Jr.

Tony Valencia Jr.



Tony Valencia

Jr., beloved

husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother,

friend, teacher,

and coach passed away peacefully on September

21st, 2019 in

Socorro, NM at

the age of 74.

Tony is preceded in death by his parents Tony and Sinforosa Valencia Sr.

Tony is survived by his wife, Lorraine "Cookie" Valencia, his three children Melissa Adams (Robert Adams), Tony "Moe" Valencia III, and Eric Valencia (Cathleen); nine grandchildren, three great-

grandchildren, and his three

sisters Isabel

Savedra, Frances Cases (Paul), and MaryAnn Valencia as well as

many nephews,

nieces, and

friends.

Tony will be laid to rest on Tuesday,

October 1st, 2019 at 8:30

a.m. Services will be at San Miguel Catholic Church,

403 El Camino Real,

Socorro, NM 87801.

For more information,

please visit

https://www.danielsfuneral.com/
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
