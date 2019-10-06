Tracy Lynn Williamson
Tracy Lynn Williamson passed away on September 23, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM at the age of 56. She is survived by her daughter, Jessica Causey of Albuquerque, NM and her siblings, Cynthia Osmanski and Dean Williamson, both of Albuquerque. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wray W. Williamson and Mardell A. Williamson of Sun City Center, FL.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 5pm on October 11, 2019 St Francis Episcopal Church, 2903 Cabezon Rd, Rio Rancho, NM 87124. A reception will follow at the church parish. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Tracy's life. Condolences can be sent to
https://www.forevermissed.com/tracy-lynn-williamson/#about
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 6, 2019