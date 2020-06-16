Trifon Nicholas







Trifon Nicholas, age 90, passed away on June 11, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. Trifon was born in Perista, Greece to Nikos and Eleni on Sept. 16, 1929. He had little formal education due to war, but he was self-taught. He married Sofia Perrou on Oct. 18,1959 in Halkitha, Greece. He ran his own deli in NYC for 28 years. He was very active in Greek-American organizations. He was a poet and novelist. Trifon is preceded in death by his parents and 7 siblings. He is survived by his wife Sofia Nicholas; and son, Louis (Lilla) Nicholas. The Trisagion will begin on June 17, 2020, 6:45 p.m., in Strong-Thorne Mortuary, 1100 Coal Ave SE, and visitation will begin 2 hours prior. The Funeral will be held on June 18, 2020, 10:00 a.m., in St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 308 High St. SE, with Father Conan Gill. Masks required but not provided at both events. The Nicholas family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Jorge Sedas, the staff of Camino Healthcare, and Father Conan Gill of St. George Church.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store