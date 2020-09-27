1/1
Trini Castillo Gonzales
1928 - 2020
Trini Castillo Gonzales

1928-2020





Trini Castillo Gonzales (92), a native New Mexican and Albuquerque North Valley resident was called to rest by the Lord on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Trini was born on September 21, 1928 in Lemitar, New Mexico to parents Domingo and Adela Castillo. She is survived by her four daughters: Evelyn Contreras (husband Tom), Talaya Trigueros (husband Tony), Vanessa ArdÃ³n, Betina McCracken (husband Steve), seven grandchildren: Michelle Kidwell, Lisa Gutierrez, Bianca Aguilar, Talaya Ramirez, Nikolai Trigueros, Anaisa ArdÃ³n, Mariano ArdÃ³n, 11 great grandchildren, her brother Domingo Castillo Junior, and dozens of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Trini was married to Stan Gonzales for 68 years prior to his passing in July 2014. Trini lived, loved, and prayed for the health and happiness of her family, was a devout Catholic, and truly an amazing woman, who will be missed by everyone fortunate to have known her. Trini's Life Celebration will begin on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:00 am with a Requiem Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church located at 1860 Griegos Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107. Due to the COVID restrictions the capacity of the church is limited to 120 people and masks are MANDATORY. Trini will be laid to rest with her husband Stan at the Santa Fe National Cemetery with a private ceremony for the immediate family. Pallbearers will be Tom Contreras, Tony Trigueros, Steve McCracken, Nikolai Trigueros, Mariano ArdÃ³n, Jaden Kidwell.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Requiem Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
