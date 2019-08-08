|
Tristan Javier Huizar
Tristan Javier
passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He loved sunsets, football, skateboarding the beach and his family. He had a contagious smile and brought
laughter and joy to everyone surrounding him. He was loved by so many. He is survived by Heather Lujan (mother),
Robert Huizar (father), Matt Lujan (stepfather), and Diana Berrigan (stepmother); brothers, Edward and Jeremiah Huizar; sisters, Bridget and Aalynn Huizar, Alyssa Lujan (stepsister); girlfriend, Julia Mendez; grand-parents, Linda McDowell, Delia and Michael Jaramillo, Frank and Rebecca Anderson; aunts, Colleen and Stephen Vohs, Tippi and
Bryan Gorman,
Cecilia Chavez,
Sarah Tanner,
and Lori Brown;
uncles, Levi
Anderson and
Clay Anderson.
A Memorial
Service will
be held Friday,
August 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Sagebrush Church,
6440 Coors Blvd. NW 87120. Please visit our online guestbook for
Tristan at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 8, 2019