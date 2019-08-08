Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Rio Rancho
1275 Unser Blvd NE
Rio Rancho, NM 87144
505-338-2000
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Sagebrush Church
6440 Coors Blvd. NW
Tristan Javier Huizar

Tristan Javier Huizar
Tristan Javier Huizar



Tristan Javier

passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He loved sunsets, football, skateboarding the beach and his family. He had a contagious smile and brought

laughter and joy to everyone surrounding him. He was loved by so many. He is survived by Heather Lujan (mother),

Robert Huizar (father), Matt Lujan (stepfather), and Diana Berrigan (stepmother); brothers, Edward and Jeremiah Huizar; sisters, Bridget and Aalynn Huizar, Alyssa Lujan (stepsister); girlfriend, Julia Mendez; grand-parents, Linda McDowell, Delia and Michael Jaramillo, Frank and Rebecca Anderson; aunts, Colleen and Stephen Vohs, Tippi and

Bryan Gorman,

Cecilia Chavez,

Sarah Tanner,

and Lori Brown;

uncles, Levi

Anderson and

Clay Anderson.

A Memorial

Service will

be held Friday,

August 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Sagebrush Church,

6440 Coors Blvd. NW 87120. Please visit our online guestbook for

Tristan at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 8, 2019
