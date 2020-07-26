1/1
Tucker Dolan
Tucker Dolan



Tucker Grey Dolan went to be with the Lord on July 19, 2020 in Montgomery, Alabama. He was 26 years old. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lorena Dolan, and his Father, Daniel Dolan. He is survived by his brother, Barry Dolan. Tucker moved to Albuquerque when he was 11 years old. He went to Eisenhower Middle School and La Cueva High School, where he garnered life-long friendships. He moved to Mississippi in 2017. Tucker maintained an abundance of local friends in Albuquerque and was loved by many. He was known for his infectious laughter, silliness, and ability to make friends in any scenario. He impacted many lives and will forever remain in our hearts. No official services are planned due to COVID-19.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
