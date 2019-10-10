Tyler Jeffrey Heckl
The land of tears is indeed a mysterious place where I've been living for so long. It is indescribable and private. What I can share is that I've learned past time is over, much being forgotten; present time is now, knowable and brief; and future time, when the time is right, is when we will joyfully be reunited. Please know that until then I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart) I am never without it.As time passes, we wait in safety, knowing that we have died and are hid, with Christ, in God. Remember, "it is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye". Tyler, I love you forever, I like you for always, as long as I'm living my baby you'll be. With all my heart, I believe we will see each other soon. Love, Mom.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 10, 2019