Tyler Jeffrey Heckl











A swan song can be defined as being a metaphorical phrase for a final gesture, effort, or performance just before death is on its way. At this point death seems to still be somewhere over the rainbow for me, but knowing Tyler is waiting in heaven allows me to continue to remind us all that death IS only a horizon, life IS eternal,and love IS immortal. As Carly Simon wrote, remember that a horizon is nothing save the limit of our sight. Dua Lipa sings,"This is not a swan song, swan dive Yeah it's a new live...what is the reason of doin'nothin' at all? Watching it fall yeah it's a new life. Know it's all in God's timing. Please know I love you forever, I like you for always, as long as I'm living my baby you'll be.



Love Mom





