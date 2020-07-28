1/1
Ubaldo G. Sanchez
Ubaldo G. Sanchez





Ubaldo (Mike) G. Sanchez 84. Born February 22, 1936. Died peacefully at home on July 24, 2020. Ubaldo is survived by his daughter Michaelene Talavera, Ramona Sanchez, son Steven Sanchez, daughter Christina

Sanchez. He had six grandchildren, seven great-

grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Ubaldo was born in Torrance County, Mountainair New Mexico. He enjoyed family and friends. He welcomed all at his home, with a warm smile. He will be missed.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 28, 2020.
