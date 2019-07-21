Upton Sinclair Ethelbah
Upton S.
Ethelbah, after a
long and
productive life,
Upton Sinclair
Ethelbah passed
away peacefully
on 7/16/2019.
Born in
Albuquerque on
11/15/1916, he
was 102 years old and was recog-
nized recently as the oldest member of the White Mountain Apache Tribe of Arizona.
Mr Ethelbah was
preceeded in death by his father Kay Ethelbah, White Mountain Apache and his mother, Maria Lailes of
Albuquerque; brothers
Eugene Ethelbah, William Ethelbah, Wilfred Lailes and sister Ethel Ethelbah; his wife Josephine Naranjo Ethelbah of Santa Clara Pueblo; children Eugene Ethelbah and Anita
Ethelbah Eicke; and close friend, Jackie Willingham.
He is survived by two
sisters, Pearl Britton and Eva Elias; one son, Upton
Ethelbah Jr (Julie Garcia), grandchildren: Upton
Ethelbah III, Lucas
Ethelbah, Laurie
Pierce(Tim), Becky
Cromwell, Adrian
Ethelbah, Peggy Jo
Ethelbah, Jeff
Weza(Kennedy), Rick
Weza, and Jina Ethelbah. Great-grandchildren
Rachel Pierce,
Ryan Pierce, Rachel
Gatwood, and Mathew
Gatwood, and many, many nieces, nephews and
cousins.
Mr Ethelbah attended the Bureau of Indian Affairs' Santa Fe Indian School, graduating in 1934. While at SFIS he participated in the traditional half day academics/half day vocational curriculum. He loved the Santa Fe Indian School and while there he became a proficient musician playing all the brass instruments which led to him being a member of many bands throughout his life including the SFIS dance band, the City of Santa Fe Band, the New Mexico National Guard
Marching Band,
the Shrine Marching Band and Der Polka Schlingles
German Band, to
name a few.
While at SFIS
he also learned woodworking and through his life created many pieces of furniture
adorned with Apache and Pueblo designs. Most importantly, while at SFIS, Mr Ethelbah learned how to type, which opened up many opportunities for
him. Serving in the US Navy during WWII, he was a Yeoman assigned to the Court Martial Board in Bremerton, WA. Returning from military service he advanced from Property Clerk at SFIS to BIA administrative positions in Albuquerque, eventually retiring as Personnel Training Officer with the Soil Conservation Division of the Department of Agriculture in 1971.
Mr Ethelbah will be interred at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 3pm on July 23, 2019 and a Celebration of Life gathering is to be held at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque at noon on August 25, 2019.
The family would like to thank the following Albuquerque agencies for the special care they provided: Brookdale Juan Tabo,
Ambercare, Presbyterian
Hospital and The Heart
Hospital.
Donation may be made to:
Office of the
Superintendent
Athletic Department
Santa Fe Indian School
PO Box 5340
Santa Fe NM 87505.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 21, 2019