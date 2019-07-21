Upton Sinclair Ethelbah

Obituary
Upton Sinclair Ethelbah



Upton S.

Ethelbah, after a

long and

productive life,

Upton Sinclair

Ethelbah passed

away peacefully

on 7/16/2019.

Born in

Albuquerque on

11/15/1916, he

was 102 years old and was recog-

nized recently as the oldest member of the White Mountain Apache Tribe of Arizona.

Mr Ethelbah was

preceeded in death by his father Kay Ethelbah, White Mountain Apache and his mother, Maria Lailes of

Albuquerque; brothers

Eugene Ethelbah, William Ethelbah, Wilfred Lailes and sister Ethel Ethelbah; his wife Josephine Naranjo Ethelbah of Santa Clara Pueblo; children Eugene Ethelbah and Anita

Ethelbah Eicke; and close friend, Jackie Willingham.

He is survived by two

sisters, Pearl Britton and Eva Elias; one son, Upton

Ethelbah Jr (Julie Garcia), grandchildren: Upton

Ethelbah III, Lucas

Ethelbah, Laurie

Pierce(Tim), Becky

Cromwell, Adrian

Ethelbah, Peggy Jo

Ethelbah, Jeff

Weza(Kennedy), Rick

Weza, and Jina Ethelbah. Great-grandchildren

Rachel Pierce,

Ryan Pierce, Rachel

Gatwood, and Mathew

Gatwood, and many, many nieces, nephews and

cousins.

Mr Ethelbah attended the Bureau of Indian Affairs' Santa Fe Indian School, graduating in 1934. While at SFIS he participated in the traditional half day academics/half day vocational curriculum. He loved the Santa Fe Indian School and while there he became a proficient musician playing all the brass instruments which led to him being a member of many bands throughout his life including the SFIS dance band, the City of Santa Fe Band, the New Mexico National Guard

Marching Band,

the Shrine Marching Band and Der Polka Schlingles

German Band, to

name a few.

While at SFIS

he also learned woodworking and through his life created many pieces of furniture

adorned with Apache and Pueblo designs. Most importantly, while at SFIS, Mr Ethelbah learned how to type, which opened up many opportunities for

him. Serving in the US Navy during WWII, he was a Yeoman assigned to the Court Martial Board in Bremerton, WA. Returning from military service he advanced from Property Clerk at SFIS to BIA administrative positions in Albuquerque, eventually retiring as Personnel Training Officer with the Soil Conservation Division of the Department of Agriculture in 1971.

Mr Ethelbah will be interred at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 3pm on July 23, 2019 and a Celebration of Life gathering is to be held at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque at noon on August 25, 2019.

The family would like to thank the following Albuquerque agencies for the special care they provided: Brookdale Juan Tabo,

Ambercare, Presbyterian

Hospital and The Heart

Hospital.



Donation may be made to:

Office of the

Superintendent

Athletic Department

Santa Fe Indian School

PO Box 5340

Santa Fe NM 87505.
