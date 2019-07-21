Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Upton Sinclair Ethelbah. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Upton Sinclair Ethelbah







Upton S.



Ethelbah, after a



long and



productive life,



Upton Sinclair



Ethelbah passed



away peacefully



on 7/16/2019.



Born in



Albuquerque on



11/15/1916, he



was 102 years old and was recog-



nized recently as the oldest member of the White Mountain Apache Tribe of Arizona.



Mr Ethelbah was



preceeded in death by his father Kay Ethelbah, White Mountain Apache and his mother, Maria Lailes of



Albuquerque; brothers



Eugene Ethelbah, William Ethelbah, Wilfred Lailes and sister Ethel Ethelbah; his wife Josephine Naranjo Ethelbah of Santa Clara Pueblo; children Eugene Ethelbah and Anita



Ethelbah Eicke; and close friend, Jackie Willingham.



He is survived by two



sisters, Pearl Britton and Eva Elias; one son, Upton



Ethelbah Jr (Julie Garcia), grandchildren: Upton



Ethelbah III, Lucas



Ethelbah, Laurie



Pierce(Tim), Becky



Cromwell, Adrian



Ethelbah, Peggy Jo



Ethelbah, Jeff



Weza(Kennedy), Rick



Weza, and Jina Ethelbah. Great-grandchildren



Rachel Pierce,



Ryan Pierce, Rachel



Gatwood, and Mathew



Gatwood, and many, many nieces, nephews and



cousins.



Mr Ethelbah attended the Bureau of Indian Affairs' Santa Fe Indian School, graduating in 1934. While at SFIS he participated in the traditional half day academics/half day vocational curriculum. He loved the Santa Fe Indian School and while there he became a proficient musician playing all the brass instruments which led to him being a member of many bands throughout his life including the SFIS dance band, the City of Santa Fe Band, the New Mexico National Guard



Marching Band,



the Shrine Marching Band and Der Polka Schlingles



German Band, to



name a few.



While at SFIS



he also learned woodworking and through his life created many pieces of furniture



adorned with Apache and Pueblo designs. Most importantly, while at SFIS, Mr Ethelbah learned how to type, which opened up many opportunities for



him. Serving in the US Navy during WWII, he was a Yeoman assigned to the Court Martial Board in Bremerton, WA. Returning from military service he advanced from Property Clerk at SFIS to BIA administrative positions in Albuquerque, eventually retiring as Personnel Training Officer with the Soil Conservation Division of the Department of Agriculture in 1971.



Mr Ethelbah will be interred at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 3pm on July 23, 2019 and a Celebration of Life gathering is to be held at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque at noon on August 25, 2019.



The family would like to thank the following Albuquerque agencies for the special care they provided: Brookdale Juan Tabo,



Ambercare, Presbyterian



Hospital and The Heart



Hospital.







Donation may be made to:



Office of the



Superintendent



Athletic Department



Santa Fe Indian School



PO Box 5340



Santa Fe NM 87505.



Upton Sinclair EthelbahUpton S.Ethelbah, after along andproductive life,Upton SinclairEthelbah passedaway peacefullyon 7/16/2019.Born inAlbuquerque on11/15/1916, hewas 102 years old and was recog-nized recently as the oldest member of the White Mountain Apache Tribe of Arizona.Mr Ethelbah waspreceeded in death by his father Kay Ethelbah, White Mountain Apache and his mother, Maria Lailes ofAlbuquerque; brothersEugene Ethelbah, William Ethelbah, Wilfred Lailes and sister Ethel Ethelbah; his wife Josephine Naranjo Ethelbah of Santa Clara Pueblo; children Eugene Ethelbah and AnitaEthelbah Eicke; and close friend, Jackie Willingham.He is survived by twosisters, Pearl Britton and Eva Elias; one son, UptonEthelbah Jr (Julie Garcia), grandchildren: UptonEthelbah III, LucasEthelbah, LauriePierce(Tim), BeckyCromwell, AdrianEthelbah, Peggy JoEthelbah, JeffWeza(Kennedy), RickWeza, and Jina Ethelbah. Great-grandchildrenRachel Pierce,Ryan Pierce, RachelGatwood, and MathewGatwood, and many, many nieces, nephews andcousins.Mr Ethelbah attended the Bureau of Indian Affairs' Santa Fe Indian School, graduating in 1934. While at SFIS he participated in the traditional half day academics/half day vocational curriculum. He loved the Santa Fe Indian School and while there he became a proficient musician playing all the brass instruments which led to him being a member of many bands throughout his life including the SFIS dance band, the City of Santa Fe Band, the New Mexico National GuardMarching Band,the Shrine Marching Band and Der Polka SchlinglesGerman Band, toname a few.While at SFIShe also learned woodworking and through his life created many pieces of furnitureadorned with Apache and Pueblo designs. Most importantly, while at SFIS, Mr Ethelbah learned how to type, which opened up many opportunities forhim. Serving in the US Navy during WWII, he was a Yeoman assigned to the Court Martial Board in Bremerton, WA. Returning from military service he advanced from Property Clerk at SFIS to BIA administrative positions in Albuquerque, eventually retiring as Personnel Training Officer with the Soil Conservation Division of the Department of Agriculture in 1971.Mr Ethelbah will be interred at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 3pm on July 23, 2019 and a Celebration of Life gathering is to be held at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque at noon on August 25, 2019.The family would like to thank the following Albuquerque agencies for the special care they provided: Brookdale Juan Tabo,Ambercare, PresbyterianHospital and The HeartHospital.Donation may be made to:Office of theSuperintendentAthletic DepartmentSanta Fe Indian SchoolPO Box 5340Santa Fe NM 87505. Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close