Valentino Escudero Jr.







Pastor Valentino Escudero Jr, age 68, born in Anthony, New Mexico and a resident of Albuquerque, passed away on July 19, 2020. Pastor Valentino is survived by his wife of forty-three years Lorraine Gonzales Escudero; his children, Pauline Vallejos and husband, Mario, Johnny Escudero, Rico Escudero; Grandchildren, Jovanna, Matthew, Justine, Jacquelyn, Rico Jr.; Seven Great-grandchildren; siblings, Yolanda Escudero, Jessie Escudero, Tillie Soto, Candie Guerrero and husband, Ramon, Max Escudero and wife, Velma, Elizabeth Martinez and husband, Valente, Ralph Escudero and wife, Natividad, Rose Escudero, Eva Marie Esqueda and husband, James; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services are pending at this time.





