1/1
Valentino Escudero Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Valentino's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Valentino Escudero Jr.



Pastor Valentino Escudero Jr, age 68, born in Anthony, New Mexico and a resident of Albuquerque, passed away on July 19, 2020. Pastor Valentino is survived by his wife of forty-three years Lorraine Gonzales Escudero; his children, Pauline Vallejos and husband, Mario, Johnny Escudero, Rico Escudero; Grandchildren, Jovanna, Matthew, Justine, Jacquelyn, Rico Jr.; Seven Great-grandchildren; siblings, Yolanda Escudero, Jessie Escudero, Tillie Soto, Candie Guerrero and husband, Ramon, Max Escudero and wife, Velma, Elizabeth Martinez and husband, Valente, Ralph Escudero and wife, Natividad, Rose Escudero, Eva Marie Esqueda and husband, James; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services are pending at this time.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
(505) 243-7861
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved