Valerie Jeanne Meyer-Girard
Valerie Jeanne Meyer-Girard, age 60, dedicated wife, loving mother, caring grandmother, longtime occupational therapist at Carrie Tingley Children's Hospital, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. Valerie was known for her passion and hard work helping people with disabilities. She always remembered to "sparkle" no matter what. She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Anthony Girard; her children, Alyssa Girard, Alexis Pruitt (and husband Steven); her grandchildren, Jacob Girard-Friedenstein and Jonathan Girard; her mother, Elinor Meyer; and sister Jodi Meyer. She also leaves many cherished aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and her godson, Joshua Meyer. Valerie was preceded in death by her father, Leo Meyer. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Cross of Hope Lutheran Church, 6104 Taylor Ranch Rd NW, 87120. In celebration of her "sparkle" please wear something colorful. In lieu of flowers please contribute to the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation www.carrietingleyhospitalfoundation.org. Please visit our online guestbook for Valerie at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 12, 2020