Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Cross of Hope Lutheran Church
6104 Taylor Ranch Rd NW
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Meyer-Girard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Jeanne Meyer-Girard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Valerie Jeanne Meyer-Girard Obituary
Valerie Jeanne Meyer-Girard



Valerie Jeanne Meyer-Girard, age 60, dedicated wife, loving mother, caring grandmother, longtime occupational therapist at Carrie Tingley Children's Hospital, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. Valerie was known for her passion and hard work helping people with disabilities. She always remembered to "sparkle" no matter what. She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Anthony Girard; her children, Alyssa Girard, Alexis Pruitt (and husband Steven); her grandchildren, Jacob Girard-Friedenstein and Jonathan Girard; her mother, Elinor Meyer; and sister Jodi Meyer. She also leaves many cherished aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and her godson, Joshua Meyer. Valerie was preceded in death by her father, Leo Meyer. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Cross of Hope Lutheran Church, 6104 Taylor Ranch Rd NW, 87120. In celebration of her "sparkle" please wear something colorful. In lieu of flowers please contribute to the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation www.carrietingleyhospitalfoundation.org. Please visit our online guestbook for Valerie at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valerie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
Download Now