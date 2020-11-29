1/1
Vangie Gurule-Tansey
{ "" }
Vangie Gurule-Tansey



Vangie Gurule-Tansey, age 74, passed away peacefully at home on November 19, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Vangie was born and raised in Albuquerque and graduated from Albuquerque High in 1964. She lived, and worked, in Washington DC, Valencia, CA, and Seattle, WA. Upon retiring she moved back to Albuquerque to live near family.

Vangie was preceded in death by her husband, Wes Tansey, her Parents, Jack and Mary Gurule, Sisters, Martha Garcia, Carla Aragon, and Katy Esquivel, Nephews, Brother Wilfred Gurule and Dominic Neal, and Niece, Angela Aragon. She is survived by her Brothers, Reyes (Cecilia) Gurule, Henry Gurule, Jackie (Brenda) Gurule, and Sisters, Patsy Gurule, Lourdes Gurule, Rosemary (Dan) Rayner and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved her very much. She will be missed very much by all her loved ones.

Services for Vangie are pending at this time.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
