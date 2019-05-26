Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Varner Quetone. View Sign Service Information Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque - Albuquerque 225 San Mateo NE Albuquerque , NM 87108 (505)-764-9663 Send Flowers Obituary

Varner "Buddy" Quetone







Varner "Buddy"



Quetone of Albuquerque passed



away on March 16, 2019 at the age of 77. Born September 22,



1941, to William "Bill" and Lottie Quassicker Quoetone, he



was preceded in death by his son, Michael Weldon Quetone.



Survivors include his partner, Sarah Dickson-George Quetone of the home; two children: Shawna and husband, James Neil Wasson of Austin, Marc James Quetone of Albuquerque; and grandson, Jonathan George Quetone-Wasson of Albuquerque.



Buddy was a gifted athlete and excelled at baseball, tennis, basketball, softball, and golf but he took greater joy in teaching others to cultivate their own skills. He treasured his many years as a coach in the Lobo Little League, where he was fondly known as "Coach Buddy." Buddy attended



the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM; Cameron University in Lawton, OK; and Haskell Institute in Lawrence, KS as a business major. Buddy and Sarah moved to Albuquerque in 1972 and created a home filled with love, joy and music. He cherished his life in Albuquerque and shared his stories, knowledge and devotion with those fortunate enough to be family or friend.



Buddy was cremated and memorialized March 29, 2019 at the Mt. Scott Kiowa UMC with his sister Debbie Wilson officiating. Per his wishes, he rests with his son Michael at Mt. Scott KCA Cemetery and Jimmy Creek in Oklahoma.



Services provided by Riverside Funeral Home in Albuquerque and Comanche Nation Funeral Home in Lawton.



Varner "Buddy" QuetoneVarner "Buddy"Quetone of Albuquerque passedaway on March 16, 2019 at the age of 77. Born September 22,1941, to William "Bill" and Lottie Quassicker Quoetone, hewas preceded in death by his son, Michael Weldon Quetone.Survivors include his partner, Sarah Dickson-George Quetone of the home; two children: Shawna and husband, James Neil Wasson of Austin, Marc James Quetone of Albuquerque; and grandson, Jonathan George Quetone-Wasson of Albuquerque.Buddy was a gifted athlete and excelled at baseball, tennis, basketball, softball, and golf but he took greater joy in teaching others to cultivate their own skills. He treasured his many years as a coach in the Lobo Little League, where he was fondly known as "Coach Buddy." Buddy attendedthe University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM; Cameron University in Lawton, OK; and Haskell Institute in Lawrence, KS as a business major. Buddy and Sarah moved to Albuquerque in 1972 and created a home filled with love, joy and music. He cherished his life in Albuquerque and shared his stories, knowledge and devotion with those fortunate enough to be family or friend.Buddy was cremated and memorialized March 29, 2019 at the Mt. Scott Kiowa UMC with his sister Debbie Wilson officiating. Per his wishes, he rests with his son Michael at Mt. Scott KCA Cemetery and Jimmy Creek in Oklahoma.Services provided by Riverside Funeral Home in Albuquerque and Comanche Nation Funeral Home in Lawton. Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close