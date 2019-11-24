Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vendla Wootten Reardon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vendla Wootten Reardon, 91, passed away on November 1, 2019, peacefully at her home. Vendla was a career homemaker. She was a devoted wife to her late husband, Bill Reardon, for 47 years. Her family was her greatest joy. She is survived by her children Mike (Liz) Reardon, Chuck (Pam) Reardon, her grandchildren Michael (Robert) Reardon, Spencer Reardon, Will (Rachael) Reardon, and her precious great-granddaughter Clara Kelly, as well as many nieces and nephews. Vendla was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and her daughter Kelly.



Vendla was born in Chickasha Oklahoma to Vendla and Richard Kelly Wootten and married Bill Reardon of Tulsa, Oklahoma after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. The Reardons then moved to Albuquerque Country Club, an avid golfer, and pas President of the Women's Golf Association. She loved her Kappa Kappa Gamma Bridge group, her ladies' bridge club, trips to Canon Bonita Ranch, fly fishing on the Conejos, reading, cooking, and she was a fierce boogie boarder well into her 80's. Vendla adored her caregivers Diana Mora, Maria Gutierrez, and Linda Douglas. All of them doted on her with great love. She was an elegant and strong women who held herself with tremendous grace and constant composure until her last day. We will miss her very much. A private family service will be held to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Albuquerque or the ABQ BioPark.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 24, 2019

