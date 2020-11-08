Veneranda Diana SmithVeneranda Diana Smith, 80, beloved mom, grandmother, great grandmother, went into the presence of Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior on October 27, 2020.She was preceded in death and is now reunited with her beloved husband of 41 years, Claude Thomas Smith, her parents Aurelia and Frank Keller, father Felix Gutierrez, brothers Conrad and Jerry, and son in law Philip. She is survived by her four kids, Chris Smith and wife Gina, Lisa Galan, Cheryl McFarlin, Jason Smith and wife Lavern, 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, her brother Arthur, sisters Joann and Jeanette. She gave a little piece of herself to each of us so she would live on within us. She was a life long resident of NM and loved telling stories of her childhood. She was a very proud member of the Duke City Mad Hatters and the WPBA Hall of Fame where she made lifelong friends. Our mom was the most beautiful woman you'd ever seen.Services to be determined. Online obituary can be found atwww.mountainviewfuneral