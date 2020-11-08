1/1
Veneranda Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Veneranda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Veneranda Diana Smith



Veneranda Diana Smith, 80, beloved mom, grandmother, great grandmother, went into the presence of Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior on October 27, 2020.

She was preceded in death and is now reunited with her beloved husband of 41 years, Claude Thomas Smith, her parents Aurelia and Frank Keller, father Felix Gutierrez, brothers Conrad and Jerry, and son in law Philip. She is survived by her four kids, Chris Smith and wife Gina, Lisa Galan, Cheryl McFarlin, Jason Smith and wife Lavern, 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, her brother Arthur, sisters Joann and Jeanette. She gave a little piece of herself to each of us so she would live on within us. She was a life long resident of NM and loved telling stories of her childhood. She was a very proud member of the Duke City Mad Hatters and the WPBA Hall of Fame where she made lifelong friends. Our mom was the most beautiful woman you'd ever seen.

Services to be determined. Online obituary can be found at

www.mountainviewfuneral

homeandcemetery.com/


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved