Vera Ramirez

Vera Mary Sedillo / Ramirez







Vera Mary Sedillo Ramirez unexpectedly passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children and extended family on October 16th 2020.



She was born on December 7th 1946 to Salamon and Eloisa Sedillo who proceed her in death. She is survived by her sister Jo-Anna Sedillo and all her children, Frank Zambrano III, wife Patsy, Michael (J) Zambrano wife Josephine Valerie Z Garcia, and Joseph Martinez, all of Albuquerque, NM she had 23 Grandchildren and 74 Great Grand Children, and many Nephews, Nieces and cousins. She will be missed by all who loved her. There was nothing she couldn't or wouldn't do for her Children. She was our loving Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Auntie that's resting peacefully in Heaven. We all love and miss you so so very much.



Services will be Friday the 23rd, 2020 at Holy Child Perish Church in Tejeras, N.M. 10:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m.



Proceeding serviced she will be layed to rest next to her beloved mother Eloisa Sedillo in Chilili N.M which was her wish.





