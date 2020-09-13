Vera Tucker

Vera Eleanor TuckerVera Eleanor Tucker, age 92, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, of natural causes at her home in Rio Rancho, New Mexico while under wonderful hospice care. She was born in Boise, Idaho on January 3, 1928, to Roy and Zina Spore.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wayne Tucker; father, Roy Gresham Spore; mother, Zina Moshisky Spore; son, Rendal Tucker; sister, Zinette Moore.Vera is survived by son, Brian (Sherry) Tucker of Breckenridge, CO; daughter, Christine Tucker-Martinez of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA; nephew, Richard Moore of Basalt, CO; niece, Meredith Moore of Denver, CO; grandsons, David Carver; Tyler (Raquel) Tucker; Ryan Martinez; granddaughters, Britni (Joel) Jensen; Nicole (Cory) Trisler; great-grandsons, Shane Trisler, Tucker Jensen; great-granddaughter, Kaylee Trisler.Vera graduated in 1950 with a B.A. in education from the University of Colorado. She was a teacher for Santa Fe Public Schools for 25 years, teaching 2nd grade at Gonzales Elementary. She also worked as substitute teacher for Rio Rancho Public Schools for 3 years.Vera loved cooking, and gardening. She could often be found playing cards, sewing, or doing crossword puzzles. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, as well as the Junior League of Denver. Vera loved the Lord, and was a previous member of St. Johns Methodist church in Santa Fe, New Mexico.In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Vera's honor to Santa Fe Public Schools: AdeLante Program.There will be no memorial Service at this time, due to Covid concerns.To leave a condolence please visit