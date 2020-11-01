Verlinda Taylor







Verlinda Taylor, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020, at age 53, after a courageous and inspiring battle with liver cancer. She was born Verlinda Flores, in Albuquerque on November 19, 1966.



She was a beloved granddaughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, auntie, and friend. Although she admitted she was not always perfect, she lived a life devoted to her loved ones. She found her career, caring for the elderly and disabled, very fulfilling and rewarding. Family was the most important thing to Verlinda. She instilled a sense of hard work, love, and empathy in her sons, who she treasured more than anything on earth.



She is preceded in death by her mother, Helen Flores, her father, George Rodgers, and her brother Tony Flores. She is survived by her grandmother, Gladys Phillips; her husband, Robert Taylor; her sons, Joseph Flores Taylor, Matthew Taylor, and Domonic Taylor; her daughter Laura Taylor; her granddaughters Layla Taylor and Isabella Taylor; her siblings Rose Flores, Flora White and husband Tim, Billy Flores and wife Kimberly, and Jimmy Flores; and countless nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, who she adored.



Services will be held at Valley Christian Church, 2852 Gun Club Rd SW, on Saturday, December 5th at 10am.





