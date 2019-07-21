Vern Lloyd Havo
Vern Lloyd Havo, 90, of Albuquerque, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Jackie; son, Greg and wife, Karen;
stepchildren, Steve Douglass and wife, Lori Jo, Sid Douglass and wife, Rebecca, Leslie Esquibel and husband, Vince; sister, Doris Boyd and husband, Bert; a nephew, nieces, and step-grandchildren.
After graduating from Washington State University, Vern received his commission of 2nd Lt. in the U.S. Air Force. His career in sales brought him to Albuquerque in 1954; he retired from Sandia Labs in 1983. Vern and Jackie enjoyed
many years traveling the world. Active in his community, Vern was loved by everyone.
A Committal Service will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, 2:15
p.m., at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Vern at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 21, 2019