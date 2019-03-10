Vernon LaChance
Vernon LaChance passed away peacefully at home. Mr. LaChance is survived by his wife, Mary LaChance of 65 years, his brother, Dave (Carol) LaChance, his four children, Debra (John) Arnold, Denise (Joe) Evans, Daniel LaChance, Doris (John) Johnson, 10 grandchildren, and 26 great grandchildren.Mr. LaChance was a retired Army E7 NCO. He was an avid golfer and home gardener who loved creating and nurturing beautiful outdoor living spaces.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations may be given to Disabled American Veterans or Patriot Guard Riders. Private services have been requested by the family.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 10, 2019