Obituary
Veronica Lynn Martinez, born Sept. 19th, 1964 was called home by Our Heavenly Father on May 30th, 2019.

Veronica is preceded in death by her parents; Isidro and Sally Martinez, four brothers; Lorenzo, Sam, Jr., Luther Martinez. One sister; Bernadette Martinez. She is

survived by her children; Delilah Martinez (Andre)

Johnathan Martinez (Ashley) two grandchildren;

Breanna and Andre Jr. Lopez. Also surviving Veronica are six sisters; Vera, Josie, Patrica, Maryann, Celina, Melissia, one brother; Willie and many nieces and

nephews.

A Rosary will be held for Veronica on Wed. June 5th at 7:00 p.m. at Holy Family Church 550 Atrisco Dr. SW and a Mass on June 6th at 9:00 a.m. also at the Church followed by a burial at Mount Calvery Cemetary 1900 Edith Blvd. NE.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 4, 2019
