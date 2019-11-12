Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Veronica Marie Rochette. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Veronica Marie (Martino) Rochette of Albuquerque, NM, died peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019. Veronica was born on September 17, 1930 in Lowell, MA. She was the daughter of the late William and Veronica (Leigakos) Martino.



Veronica was raised in Dracut, MA and graduated from Dracut High School in 1948. She met Adelard L. Rochette, who was enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard, and they married on June 25, 1949 in Lowell, MA, They were transferred quite a few times throughout the United States, which included Albuquerque, NM, before settling in Dover, NH in 1964. In 1979 they decided to move back to Albuquerque to retire, which is where they remained till their deaths.



Veronica worked as a bookkeeper for most of her career. She loved painting pictures, Sunday afternoon drives, dancing, playing tennis, quilting and singing in church choirs. She sang at Hoffmantown Church for many years. She also loved taking care of her grandchildren whom she adored.



In addition to her parents, Veronica was predeceased by her husband, Adelard (2014); and sisters, Marianne Teixeira (1984) and Cecile Lussier (1985). She is survived by her siblings, Sue Perry and husband, John, and Bonita Martino, all from San Diego, CA and brother, Ferdinand Martino and wife Ann of Tucson, AZ. She is also survived by her children, William Rochette of Memphis, TN, Richard Rochette of Albuquerque, NM and Veronica Campton and husband, Mark of San Diego, CA; four grandchildren, Joanna Foster of Memphis, TN, Stacey Valiton and husband, Sean of Lynnfield, MA, Samuel Campton of Los Angeles, CA and Alice Mckenna Campton of Kansas City, KS; and her five great-grandchildren.



Graveside Services will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at Santa Fe National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Adelard. Please visit our online guestbook for Veronica at



